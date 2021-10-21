Punjab CM announces memorial gate, stadium in memory of slain Gurdaspur soldier

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Wednesday announced the construction of a memorial gate and a stadium in the memory of Naik Mandeep Singh who died in the line of duty during an anti-insurgency operation in Jammu and Kashmir.

The CM, accompanied by Vidhan Sabha speaker Rana KP Singh and rural development minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, visited Mandeep’s family at Chatha Seera village in Gurdaspur district and extended his condolences.

He said that Mandeep’s supreme sacrifice will always inspire the coming generations.

Channi also handed over a cheque of ex-gratia to the bereaved family.