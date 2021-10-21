Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab CM announces memorial gate, stadium in memory of slain Gurdaspur soldier
chandigarh news

Punjab CM announces memorial gate, stadium in memory of slain Gurdaspur soldier

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi says slain soldier Naik Mandeep’s supreme sacrifice will always inspire the coming generations; hands over ex-gratia to family
Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi with the family of slain soldier Naik Mandeep Singh at Chatha Seera village in Gurdaspur district on Wednesday.
Published on Oct 21, 2021 01:50 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Batala

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Wednesday announced the construction of a memorial gate and a stadium in the memory of Naik Mandeep Singh who died in the line of duty during an anti-insurgency operation in Jammu and Kashmir.

The CM, accompanied by Vidhan Sabha speaker Rana KP Singh and rural development minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, visited Mandeep’s family at Chatha Seera village in Gurdaspur district and extended his condolences.

He said that Mandeep’s supreme sacrifice will always inspire the coming generations.

Channi also handed over a cheque of ex-gratia to the bereaved family.

