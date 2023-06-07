Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / CM Mann’s nod to series of cultural fests across Punjab

CM Mann’s nod to series of cultural fests across Punjab

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 07, 2023 12:34 AM IST

A decision to this effect was taken by the chief minister while chairing a meeting of the tourism department here at his office in Punjab civil secretariat

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday gave a nod to organise a series of cultural festivals across Punjab to help the state emerge as a world-class tourist destination by showcasing its rich culture, art and legacy.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann. (File photo)
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann. (File photo)

A decision to this effect was taken by the chief minister while chairing a meeting of the tourism department here at his office in Punjab civil secretariat-I.

Mann said the move is aimed at enhancing tourist visits in the state and establishing it as a world-class destination in the coming years. These cultural events will give a major fillip to the tourism sector in the state and will help Punjab emerge prominently on the world tourist map,” he said.

The CM bemoaned that due to negligence of the successive state governments, the vast potential of the state in the tourism sector has remained untapped. He asked the tourism department to prepare a plan for organising these cultural festivals regularly so that it emerges as a mass event.

He said these cultural events should be organised in every nook and corner of the state and maximum public participation should be elicited in it. The chief minister asked the tourism department to prepare a detailed blueprint for organising these cultural festivals so that a major fillip can be given to the tourism sector in the state.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 07, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out