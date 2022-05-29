Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann launches 122 online portals; aims to reduce paperwork
To reduce paperwork and bring more transparency in the government’s functioning, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday launched 122 online portals, giving a big push to digitisation in various departments and aiming to make the delivery of services to public hassle-free.
The 122 online portals would function through 526 sewa kendras across the state.
According to an official spokesperson, the state government has been constantly working to promote digitisation, aimed to bring public services at the doorsteps of people and curtail down the traditional file system.
The official said that the move will ensure delivery of services to public in real time, besides bringing more transparency in the official work.
“Earlier, most of these services were provided in time consuming offline mode and now these services have been fully automated with computerised workflow and online status tracking,” he said.
The services related to departments of agriculture, local government, technical education and medical education and research, services like fertilizer and pesticides license of agriculture department, duplicate certificates from technical education board/PTU, bed and breakfast homestay scheme, farm tourism scheme, provisional registration, permanent registration, duplicate registration certificate, foreign registration transfer related to Punjab Medical Council, NOC for fire safety, title transfer/name change in sewerage connection or water connection related to local government, can now be availed directly through sewa kendras expeditiously.
Mann also directed the department of governance reforms to ensure inclusion of at least 100 more services under the ambit of sewa kendras and also make the citizen services applicable on m-sewa and Punjab government portals so that a citizen can apply for services without even physically visiting the sewa kendra, said the spokesperson.
-
Team Rampage takes lead on Day 2 of Open Bridge Championship
Teams Rampage and NCR Blue on Saturday bagged the first and second positions respectively in the team event of the 11th Open Bridge Championship, being organised by the Punjab Bridge Association at Hotel Mount View. Playing on Day 2 of the event, during the Swiss round of game, team Rampage took the lead with 95.43 victory points. NCR Blue, meanwhile, was placed second with 92.56 points. Steel Strip's Team-1 was placed third with 89.54 points.
-
Overspeeding SUV leaves man dead, woman critically injured in Ludhiana
An overspeeding SUV, bearing a Punjab police sticker, crushed a man to death and left his wife critically injured near Nehru Rose Garden here on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Sarbjit Singh, 35, while his wife Sarbjit Kaur, 32, is stated to be critical. She has been rushed to the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, police said. The incident occurred when the victims were heading towards DMC on their scooter.
-
Mohali MC launches drive to clean major city roads
The municipal corporation launched a week-long cleanliness drive. The drive, which commenced on Friday, will focus on cleaning some of the city's main roads including Old Amartax to Diplast Chowk to Sector 48 to IISER, Franco Chowk, YPS Chowk to Kumbhra, IISER to Bawa White House, Sector 66-67 dividing road, entry road from Chandigarh to Diplast, PTL to Amartax Lights, Phase 9 Stadium road and the ones in Phase 10 and 11.
-
Ludhiana double murder: Fourth accused held, jewellery recovered
Ludhiana Police on Saturday arrested the fourth accused involved in the double murder of retired air force official Bhupinder Singh and his wife principal of a private school, Sushpinder Kaur. The couple was murdered at their house at Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar in Jamalpur area of Ludhiana on May 25. The accused has been identified as Sunil Masih of Bhamian Khurd.
-
Journalists’ mental health in focus at Facebook and Fortis’ training session
Facebook, in association with Fortis Healthcare, on Saturday organised a training session on the mental health of journalists focusing on ways to manage one's mental health and help fellow colleagues and friends who may be undergoing mental stress. The session opened with an address by Ramya Venugopal of Meta's news media partnership and strategic partner development Trushar Barot. The main session, which lasted for two hours, was conducted by psychiatrist and TEDx speaker Samir Parikh.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics