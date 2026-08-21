Women’s varsity facing financial crisis under BJP govt: Sampat Singh

Former Haryana finance minister Sampat Singh on Thursday criticised the BJP government for alleged neglect of Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya, Khanpur Kalan, saying Haryana’s only university exclusively dedicated to women was being pushed towards financial collapse. In a statement, Singh said the crisis worsened after the Haryana government converted grants-in-aid for state universities into loans from 2022-23. (HT FILE)

The INLD leader, who along with a party office-bearer of Sonepat district, visited the university to express solidarity with the teaching and non-teaching employees, said the staff has been on strike since August 18 over non-payment of salaries for the last three months.

In a statement, Singh said the crisis worsened after the Haryana government converted grants-in-aid for state universities into loans from 2022-23, shifting the financial burden onto the institutions. Government loan support to Bhagat Phool Singh University was ₹140 crore in 2022-23, ₹132 crore in 2023-24, ₹65 crore in 2024-25, ₹112 crore in 2025-26 and only ₹70 crore in 2026-27, he said.

Singh said the university has received only ₹26.83 crore during the first two quarters of the current fiscal, while its monthly salary bill is approximately ₹9.50 crore. The salary requirement for five months alone comes to ₹47.50 crore, making it impossible to meet salaries and other essential expenditures with the funds currently available, he said.