Punjab floods: Dhaliwal meets J&K LG, demands Ujh River dam

Aam Aadmi Party’s Ajnala MLA and former minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Thursday met Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha and submitted a memorandum seeking a permanent solution to the problem of severe floods that occur during the monsoon in Punjab’s border districts of Pathankot, Gurdaspur and Amritsar, particularly in the Ajnala sub-division. The minister demanded that a detailed project report and feasibility study be prepared for the construction of the dam at a technically suitable location. (HT)

During the meeting, Dhaliwal demanded the construction of a dam on the Ujh River, which would help regulate the flow of the river and save Punjab from the devastation caused by recurring floods. “Due to Ajnala and surrounding areas being situated downstream of the Ujh River, the region faces severe devastation during the monsoon due to sudden rises in water levels and heavy rainfall,” he told reporters after his meeting with Sinha.

Referring to the floods in 2023, 2025 and 2026, he said that floodwaters submerged agricultural land, destroyed crops and caused severe damage to roads, schools, hospitals and other infrastructure. He added, “Connectivity routes for BSF and army personnel deployed along the border are disrupted, which is also a matter of concern from the perspective of national security. A permanent solution to this serious problem is possible only by constructing a dam on the Ujh River and ensuring proper management of the water.”

He demanded that a detailed project report and feasibility study be prepared for the construction of the dam at a technically suitable location.