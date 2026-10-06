“Punishment should fit the crime”: Manchester City rivals want long-term sanctions after more than 100 financial rule breaches
Manchester City's rivals reportedly believe a one-season punishment would not be enough after the club were found guilty of more than 100 rule breaches.
Manchester City’s punishment should reflect the duration and scale of the breaches that they committed. As per a recent report from Sky Sports, there is apparently very little sympathy for the eight-time champions. Most of them feel that the punishment should reflect the deed.
This is after Man City denied the findings of an independent commission that found them guilty of more than 100 breaches of Premier League financial rules. The club had continued to deny the wrongdoing while preparing for an appeal. They have also maintained that “a comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence exists” to support their position.
The club's defence, however, has not affected the rival clubs. The recent report suggests that the common sentiment within the league is that “the punishment should fit the crime”. It further claimed that many clubs believe a conventional points deduction may not be enough given the nature and duration of the breaches.
The frustration has also deepened because of how long the case has dragged on. City’s rival clubs are reportedly concerned that severe damage has been done to the image of the Premier League. Also, the legal costs involved in it and what they feel is City’s unwillingness to accept responsibility for the findings against them have further increased it.
Rivals want punishment to reflect nine seasons of breaches
The findings of the commission were particularly serious. It concluded that City inflated its revenues using more than £830 million of owner funding. Furthermore, they used arrangements to help City comply with Premier League and UEFA rules, described as “sham”. According to the Sky Sports report, this has led to a league-wide feeling that a punishment lasting only one season would not be enough. Relegating the club, only for them to return next season, would not reflect the seriousness of the rule breaches committed over such a long period.
There is also an obvious personal reason involved as well. With City relegated, it will directly impact the title race, European qualification, and the relegation battle. However, that does not seem to be the main reason driving the current reaction. Instead, the clubs are reportedly worried about the precedent this incident could set. The fact that rules were broken over several seasons could not be set straight with a punishment that impacts City for just one season. They feel that there should be a long-term impact on the culprit.
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Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher echoed the sentiment while speaking to Sky Sports News at the Legends of Football awards, “It has to be done this season, because Man City need to be affected for next season”. He also spoke against a one-off sanction: “I don’t think it can be a one-off punishment for one season, because this has gone on for years and years, so I think the punishment should go on for years and years.”
Manchester City has appealed the verdict, and further appeals arepossible. So, this could drag on into the next year. The sanction will be decided by the same three-person panel that heard the original case. But as things stand now, even with the rival clubs pushing for an immediate punishment matching the seriousness of the findings, the dispute can drag on for some time.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORProbuddha Bhattacharjee
Probuddha Bhattacharjee is a sports writer and analyst with expertise spanning cricket, football, and multi-sport events, with a strong emphasis on data-driven journalism and tactical storytelling. He currently focuses on international cricket, the Indian Premier League, global tournaments, and emerging trends shaping modern sport, blending advanced statistics with strong narrative context to explain performance, strategy, and decision-making. His work aims to bridge the gap between numbers and storytelling, helping readers understand not just what happened on the field, but the tactical and structural reasons behind it. Trained in data journalism through the Google News Initiative (GNI) Data Journalism Lab, Probuddha works extensively with ball-by-ball datasets, performance metrics, and trend-based modelling to produce evidence-backed reports, explainers, and long-form features. His analytical approach focuses not only on outcomes but also on process—selection strategies, phase-wise tactics, workload management, and the influence of preparation and planning on match results. He is particularly interested in how statistical patterns reshape conventional cricketing narratives and provide clearer tactical insight for modern audiences. Beyond cricket, Probuddha has written analytical and news-driven pieces on football and other major sporting events, with a growing interest in sports governance, scheduling dynamics, and the economics of elite competitions. He also tracks how rule changes, franchise structures, and broadcast pressures influence the evolution of contemporary sport. He has previously contributed to platforms such as OneCricket, Sportskeeda, and CrickTracker, and continues to specialise in analytical storytelling, live coverage, and audience-focused reporting. His work prioritises clarity, context, and credibility, while consistently exploring innovative ways to present data through accessible narratives and structured match analysis.Read More