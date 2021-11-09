Punjab CM Channi lying with false adverts on fuel price cut: Akali Dal

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Monday accused Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi of lying and indulging in deceit by spending crores on false advertisements claiming the lowest petrol and diesel prices in the region even as the rates were higher in the state than Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing a press conference in Amritsar, the former minister said the state government was forced to take the decision by the reduction in excise by the Centre and the simultaneous cut in value added tax (VAT) by several other states.

“And now, the Congress government is indulging in skullduggery by claiming the rates in Punjab are the lowest when diesel price is ₹3 per liter higher than Chandigarh and ₹3.25 than HP,” he said.

The SAD leader also condemned the Congress government for making the ‘Ghar Ghar Naukari’ scheme applicable to only sons and relatives of ministers and ruling party MLAs. On Navjot Singh Sidhu, Majithia said the state Congress president did not have faith in his chief minister and has virtually brought a motion of no-confidence against him. “The CM should resign forthwith,” he said.

On the occasion, senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and councillor Amarjit Bhatia joined the SAD along with his supporters.