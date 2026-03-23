Punjab CM Mann announces road infra push in Fazilka

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday announced an infrastructure push in Fazilka district, unveiling plans for the construction of 300 km of new roads and repair of another 350 km in Jalalabad. The initiative is part of a broader state plan to upgrade nearly 43,000 km of road network across Punjab, with an emphasis on improved construction quality and strict accountability, according to a statement. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday announced an infrastructure push in Fazilka district with the construction of 300 km of new roads and repair of another 350 km in Jalalabad. (HT Photo)

Officials said contractors will be responsible for maintenance, and any premature damage will require reconstruction at their cost.

Addressing a gathering in Jalalabad, Mann said the focus is on building durable, high-quality roads while addressing long-standing gaps in connectivity, particularly in border areas. He also announced that the state is preparing to pilot underground electricity cabling to replace overhead wires, a move aimed at improving safety and infrastructure aesthetics.

The CM linked the road development programme to wider governance measures, including rural connectivity, irrigation improvements and power supply reforms. He highlighted ongoing work on link roads across Punjab, noting that maintenance contracts are being integrated into new projects to ensure longevity.

Referring to social welfare, Mann cited the recently announced “Maavan Dhian Satkar Yojana”, under which eligible women will receive direct financial assistance. Registration for the scheme is scheduled to begin in April.

Taking a dig at the Shiromani Akali Dal’s “Punja Bachao Yatra”, the CM said: “The real name of this gimmick of Akali Dal is ‘parivar bachao yatra’. After looting the state for 15 years, from whom are they trying to save Punjab? Akalis have plundered the state mercilessly, bruised the psyche of Punjabis emotionally and patronized several mafias.”

The CM further said: “These leaders had patronised the gangsters in the state and infused drugs in the veins of the youth by shielding the drug smugglers. Akali Dal has always misused religion for their vested political interests but this time people will not get swayed away by it. The Akali leadership is building castles in the air to mislead the people of the state, but Punjabis will not fall prey to it.”

Targeting the Congress, the CM said: “Congress leaders are daydreaming to assume power in the state. The Congress is a divided house that will collapse due to their infighting. It is a pity that top Congress leaders are squabbling for power and have no vision for the state. Their only aim is to plunder the wealth of Punjab by assuming power, but their dreams will never be fulfilled.”

He added: “Earlier these traditional parties just waited for their turn to grab power but now the broom is there to clean the mess created by these parties.”