News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab CM Mann promises free power, mohalla clinics in MP

Punjab CM Mann promises free power, mohalla clinics in MP

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 27, 2023 08:20 AM IST

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday campaigned in favour of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidates for the assembly election in Madhya Pradesh

Chandigarh : Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday campaigned in favour of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidates for the assembly election in Madhya Pradesh.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann during a roadshow in favour of AAP candidate from Maharajpur Constituency in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday.
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann during a roadshow in favour of AAP candidate from Maharajpur Constituency in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday.

He held roadshows at various places in Maharajpur, Chhatarpur Nagar and Bijawar assembly constituencies of Bundelkhand and appealed to the people to vote for the party. Addressing the people during the road shows, Mann said that like Delhi and Punjab, “we will deliver in Madhya Pradesh too after our government is formed here”.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

“People of MP will be given free electricity. We will build mohalla clinics for free treatment and build good government schools for the education of your children,” he said.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 27, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out