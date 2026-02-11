Punjab CM Mann rallies AAP cadres, sets sights on 2027 state elections

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday urged party cadres to pull up their socks to ensure the victory of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the Punjab assembly elections in 2027, saying that the strength of the organisation and the work done by the state government would once again secure the people’s mandate. Taking to X after the meeting, Mann stated that he held a meeting in Mohali with the entire party organisation, including party MLAs and chairpersons, and held detailed discussions on issues related to various constituencies. “All members were urged to work with greater strength and commitment to address people’s concerns. Emphasis was also laid on ensuring that the benefits of public welfare policies effectively reach the common people,” he posted. AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal joined the meeting virtually. Chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann during a meeting in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (Sourced)

Expressing confidence about the 2027 elections, Mann said traditional parties like the BJP, Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) were trying to copy the AAP, but they were still far behind. Citing an example, he said that SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal had just learned Facebook, while they (AAP leaders) were far ahead of them. “They hire trolls, but our volunteers are our real army, the Punjab Army,” he added.

Urging cadres to intensify outreach, Mann told them to go to villages, cities and wards and share party programmes positively, making people aware of the marvellous work done by the state government for public welfare. “We must strengthen the organisation, praise the good work of workers and help them overcome challenges. The party acknowledges good work. Rewards do come, even if delayed. Patience is the key,” the CM said, claiming that traditional parties were envious of him. He also said that people build the organisation, but sometimes fissures arise in a family that have to be overcome.

Outlining organisational plans, Mann said that the AAP would deploy 1,000 teams of senior leaders to strengthen the organisation, and every village-ward and booth committee, along with main and frontal wings, would be made more robust. AAP’s Punjab in-charge Manish Sisodia and state unit president Aman Arora were also present.