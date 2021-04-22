Punjab CM’s nod to new reward policy for inputs on drugs

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday approved a reward policy to encourage information and inputs leading to recovery of drugs under the NDPS Act.

The policy will recognise government servants/informers/sources for their role in providing inputs leading to the recovery of substantial quantity of drugs and in successful implementation of various provisions of the NDPS Act and PIT NDPS Act, according to Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta.

The quantum of reward for successful investigation, prosecution, forfeiture of illegally acquired property, preventive detention and other significant anti-drug work will be decided on case-to-case basis.

Persons eligible for the reward under the policy would include informers whose information lead to seizure of narcotics drugs/psychotropic substances/controlled substance and forfeiture of illegally acquired property.

Other eligible category would comprise the officers/officials of state or central governments.

Gupta clarified that government officers/officials would normally be eligible for 50% of the maximum reward. The rewards in excess of this limit may be considered only in cases where the government officer/official has exposed himself/herself to a great personal hazard or displayed exemplary courage, commendable initiative or resourcefulness of an extraordinary nature or where his/her personal efforts have been mainly responsible for the detection of case of seizure.

The rates of reward (per kg) in respect of substances seized would be ₹6,000 in case of opium, ₹20,000 for morphine base and its salts, ₹1,20,000 for heroin and its salts, ₹2,40,000 for cocaine and its salts, ₹2,000 for hashish, ₹10,000 for hashish oil, and ₹600 for ganja.