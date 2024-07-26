Punjab CM to kick-off AAP campaign in Haryana on Friday

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann will launch the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) campaign for upcoming Haryana assembly elections on Friday by addressing rallies in Barwala and Dabwali. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann (HT File Photo)

The AAP, which has decided to field its candidates in all the 90-assembly constituencies of Haryana, on Thursday announced that the party will hold 45 rallies in next 15 days, covering all the assembly segments.

The assembly election in Haryana are due by October this year.

The AAP is sensing an opportunity in Haryana after it contested Kurukshetra Lok Sabha seat in an alliance with the Congress. The AAP nominee lost by a narrow margin and secured 3.95% vote share in comparison to 0.87% vote share of Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) and 1.74% of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD).

Addressing a news conference here, AAP’s senior state vice president Anurag Dhanda said that one rally will be held in every two assembly constituencies in next 15 days.

Sunita Kejriwal, wife of AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, will address the rally in Sadhaura on July 27, followed by another rallies in Garhi Sampala Kiloi and Bhiwani on July 28.

Senio AAP leader Sanjay Singh will address rallies in Panipat (rural), Adampur and Fatehabad on July 28, and 29, and in Ganaur on July 28.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann will also address rallies in Narayangarh and Guhla on July 30, promoting AAP’s five guarantees such as 24-hour free electricity, quality hospitals and healthcare, excellent education, a monthly allowance of ₹1,000 for every woman and 100% employment for Haryana’s youth.

Dhanda said that AAP’s top leadership will engage with the public in these rallies, presenting the party as a strong third option in Haryana politics.

The AAP leader alleged that no state government in Haryana worked in the direction of providing employment, electricity, good schools and hospitals and protecting women.

“Why is crime increasing under the BJP rule? Why are the kingpins of the ransom gang not being caught? BJP is not able to answer these questions. The people of Haryana are ready to accept the broom and Aam Aadmi Party,” Dhanda said.