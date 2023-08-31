SAD trying to associate with INDIA to stay relevant: Warring

Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Wednesday hit out at the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) for trying to associate with the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) to maintain its existence in the state. Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Wednesday hit out at the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) for trying to associate with the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) to maintain its existence in the state. (HT Photos)

Warring’s statement came a on a day when SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal told reporters that his party “has many options” while replying to a query on speculations of SAD joining hands with INDIA. “We have a lot of options before us. We will do what is best suited for Punjab and Punjabis,” said Sukhbir, who was in Sangrur to meet the family members of Pritam Singh, a farmer who was mowed down by a trailer during a protest in Longowal last week

Asserting that the Congress would never contemplate an alliance with the SAD, Warring said: “The Akali Dal for spreading false rumours to retain its lost political ground in the state. It’s a do-or-die situation for the party as the BJP had already ruled out any alliance with it. SAD’s attempt to associate with INDIA is merely for survival. There can never be an alliance with the Akali Dal, never ever.”

Warring also slammed the SAD leadership for “betraying the farmers by supporting the three contentious farm laws.” “The SAD leadership had first supported the three ordinances promulgated by the Centre and to retain its cabinet ministry and even held press conferences to convince the farmers about its benefits. The moment the Akali Dal realised that the protest is intensifying and the party is fast losing ground in Punjab, the party leaders immediately took a U-turn and portrayed themselves as the greatest guardians of the farming community,” he said in a statement.

Earlier, Sukhbir condemned the Aam Aadmi Party for using brutal means to suppress democratic agitations including those of farmers and youth.

“AAP is a product of the movement against corruption. But now, it is suppressing democratic rights of the people of Punjab,” he said.

He also demanded ₹50 lakh compensation for the family of Pritam Singh. He also asked chief minister Bhagwant Mann to immediately release ₹10,000 crore compensation to those hit by the floods.