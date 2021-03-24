Punjab continues to report over 2,000 daily new Covid-19 cases, active caseload jumps by over 1,000 cases

With 2,634 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, Punjab witnessed yet another day of over 2,000 daily infections as the state’s tally climbed to 220,276 cases, according to a bulletin from the state government. Also, 39 new deaths on the day took the death toll to 6,474.

Daily new cases have been gradually increasing in the state with over 2,000 new cases being reported every day since March 18, 2021. The state had reported 2,274 cases on Tuesday, 2,319 cases on Monday and 2,669 cases on Sunday, as per state government data.

The active caseload in Punjab also increased by 1,119 cases to 20,522 cases from the 19,403 reported on the previous day. Meanwhile, 1,455 patients recovered from the disease on the day and the total recoveries reached 193,280 patients.

Among the districts, Jalandhar, with 351 cases, reported the highest daily infections on the day followed by Ludhiana with 320 cases and SAS Nagar with 303 cases. Ludhiana also remained the worst affected district in terms of total confirmed cases with 31,750 cases. It is trailed by Jalandhar with 26,956 cases and SAS Nagar 24,485 cases.

As cases continue to surge, the Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that Punjab and Maharashtra are two states “of grave concern” in a press conference earlier in the evening. He also noted that the number of cases is high in Punjab in comparison with the state’s population. The ministry also identified Jalandhar, SAS Nagar, Ludhiana, Patiala and Hoshiarpur as five districts with maximum active cases as of date.

Punjab currently has six containment zones across five districts and 72 micro containment zones across 12 districts. The government tested 38,829 samples in the day for the coronavirus disease. Also, 272,315 essential workers in the state have received the first dose of the vaccine and 93,001 have received the second. Among the public (people above 60 years of age and those between 45 and 59 with co-morbidities) 272,787 have received the first dose of the vaccine, data from the bulletin showed.