Punjab Cricket Association to get new president today

The Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) is set to get its next president on Saturday, over four months after the post fell vacant following the resignation of Gulzar Inder Singh Chahal in October 2022.

The state cricket body will hold elections for the posts of president, vice-president and treasurer, along with three members of its apex council, at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium in Mohali.

Amarjit Singh Mehta, a hotelier from Bathinda, who was formerly associated with the Aam Aadmi Party, is set to become the body’s president, being the sole candidate in fray.

Similarly, Preet Mohinder Singh Banga, who has served in the PCA Apex Council in the past, is the only contestant for the post of vice-president. For the post of treasurer, the only nomination has come from Sunil Gupta.

Meanwhile, Vikrant Gupta (Amritsar Games Association), Sanjeet Singh (District Cricket Association, Sangrur) and Harsimran Singh (Fatehgarh Sahib District Cricket Association) have filed nominations for three positions in the PCA apex council. All nominations are likely to be accepted unanimously.

The office-bearers are learnt to be aiming at timely completion of the PCA Stadium in Mullanpur, and also looking at the upcoming cricket season with new policies and plans.