 Punjab: Drone, two packets of heroin found near border - Hindustan Times
Sunday, May 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Punjab: Drone, two packets of heroin found near border

ByPress Trust of India
May 05, 2024 07:56 AM IST

Chandigarh : A drone and two packets of heroin were recovered in three separate incidents near the India-Pakistan International Border in Punjab, an official said on Saturday.

The Border Security Force (BSF) recovered the drone in broken condition from a field at Kalia village in Tarn Taran district on Friday, said a spokesperson of the force.

The drone was a China-made DJI Mavic 3 Classic, the spokesperson said.

In another incident, BSF troops recovered a packet of heroin weighing 460 grams and a small torch tied to it from a field adjacent to Hardo Ratan village in Amritsar.

The search operation was launched after the BSF was tipped-off about the heroin.

Another packet of heroin weighing 406 grams was found in a field at Sankatara village in Tarn Taran district on Friday, said the spokesperson.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab: Drone, two packets of heroin found near border
