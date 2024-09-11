Punjab: Ex-SAD minister Kairon submits explanation to Akal Takht

Summoned over the “mistakes” committed by the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and its government from 2007 to 2017, former SAD minister Adesh Partap Singh Kairon appeared at the Akal Takht and submitted his explanation letters on Wednesday. The office of the Akal Takht is located on the premises of the Golden Temple. (HT File)

While the highest Sikh temporal seat declared party president and former deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal ‘tankhaiya’ on August 30, members of the Sikh community who served as ministers in the Akali government were also asked to appear at the Akal Takht in person to submit their written explanation in 15 days. Since then, former Akali ministers have been appearing at the Akal Takht with their replies.

Kairon also paid obeisance at the Golden Temple. He did not speak to the media. Kairon, brother-in-law of Sukhbir, was expelled from the party before the recently held Lok Sabha elections for alleged anti-party activities.

Meanwhile, SAD’s Delhi unit president and former president of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) Paramjit Singh Sarna met Akal Takht jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh and urged him to also summon Delhi-based BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa who also had cabinet rank during the SAD regime as adviser to the then deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal. He said all the Akali leaders, who were not a part of the Akali governments, should also be made answerable and punished according to their guilt.