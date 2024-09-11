 Punjab: Ex-SAD minister Kairon submits explanation to Akal Takht - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Sep 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Punjab: Ex-SAD minister Kairon submits explanation to Akal Takht

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Sep 12, 2024 05:04 AM IST

Former Shiromani Akali Dal minister Adesh Partap Singh Kairon was expelled from the party before the recently held Lok Sabha elections for alleged anti-party activities.

Summoned over the “mistakes” committed by the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and its government from 2007 to 2017, former SAD minister Adesh Partap Singh Kairon appeared at the Akal Takht and submitted his explanation letters on Wednesday.

The office of the Akal Takht is located on the premises of the Golden Temple. (HT File)
The office of the Akal Takht is located on the premises of the Golden Temple. (HT File)

While the highest Sikh temporal seat declared party president and former deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal ‘tankhaiya’ on August 30, members of the Sikh community who served as ministers in the Akali government were also asked to appear at the Akal Takht in person to submit their written explanation in 15 days. Since then, former Akali ministers have been appearing at the Akal Takht with their replies.

Kairon also paid obeisance at the Golden Temple. He did not speak to the media. Kairon, brother-in-law of Sukhbir, was expelled from the party before the recently held Lok Sabha elections for alleged anti-party activities.

Meanwhile, SAD’s Delhi unit president and former president of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) Paramjit Singh Sarna met Akal Takht jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh and urged him to also summon Delhi-based BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa who also had cabinet rank during the SAD regime as adviser to the then deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal. He said all the Akali leaders, who were not a part of the Akali governments, should also be made answerable and punished according to their guilt.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On