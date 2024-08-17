Punjab: Faridkot police arrest key accused in 2023 heroin haul case

A key accused wanted for the 77-kg heroin haul in 2023 was arrested in Faridkot district, police said on Saturday. Gulab Singh, a key accused wanted in the 77-kg heroin haul case of 2023, was arrested in Faridkot district, police said on Saturday. (Representational photo)

Financial investigations are underway to uncover the money trail and freeze assets acquired through illicit drug proceeds.

In a post on X, Punjab director general of police Gaurav Yadav said, “Acting on backward linkages, @FaridkotPolice achieves major breakthrough in combating cross-border narco smuggling. Gulab Singh, a key accused wanted in the 77-kg heroin recovery case of 2023, has been apprehended. He was involved in delivering 36kg of the contraband and maintaining connections with Pakistan-based smugglers.”

“His arrest is poised to significantly disrupt the entire smuggling network and prevent future trafficking activities,” Yadav said.

On August 16, the state special operation cell (SSOC), Mohali, apprehended one person for running an inter-state organised arms smuggling racket. Four illegal .32 pistols were also recovered.

The accused was providing logistical assistance to gangs and was supplying illegal arms in Punjab from Madhya Pradesh.

The SSOC, Mohali, is working to uncover the entire network.

On August 14, in a breakthrough against organised crime, the Anti-Gangster Task Force of Punjab Police arrested five people, including mastermind Sunil Bhandari alias Nata, who were wanted in cases of heinous crimes, including three recent killings in Ferozepur district.

Nata was the mastermind of the sensational murder on July 31. The gang was moving in two SUVs when its members were arrested on a tip-off early in the morning near the Rajpura highway. Five pistols with 40 cartridges and two vehicles were recovered.