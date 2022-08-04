Punjab: Ferozepur police constable wins ₹1-crore lottery
A constable deputed in the quick response team (QRT) of the Ferozepur police has won ₹1 crore in lottery, ticket of which he had bought from a vendor near Ludhiana railway station.
Delighted over the prize, Kuldeep Singh, who belongs to Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, said he would spend the money on his eight-year-old son’s studies. The constable said he will also help needy students and donate some of the amount to gurdwaras.
Kuldeep said he came to know about the lottery results on Tuesday evening while on duty. “I received a call from the vendor, Gandhi Traders, telling me that I won the first prize in the Nagaland state lottery. I came to Ludhiana today to fulfil the formalities to receive the amount,” he said.
“My mother Baljinder Kaur had asked me to buy a lottery ticket six months ago and since then, I have been trying my luck. I used to buy Nagaland state lottery tickets whenever I came to Ludhiana. I had always hoped that I would win a huge amount one day, but never thought that it would be ₹1 crore. Four months ago, I had won ₹6,000 and was very excited,” Kuldeep said.
“On Tuesday morning, I had bought 25 lottery tickets for ₹150 from the trader. In the evening, the vendor gave me the good news,” he added.
It may be noted that one ticket of Nagaland state lottery costs ₹6 only. The lottery draws three results in a day at 1pm, 6pm and 8pm. The first prize is ₹1 crore, while second prize is ₹9,000 and the third prize is only ₹450.
Kuldeep said he lives a simple life and winning such a big amount will not change his lifestyle. He said he would continue to buy lotteries and will spend the winning amount on social works, especially on the education for underprivileged children.
Moving away from traditional practice, Karnal farmer shows the way
Even as most of the farmers are reluctant to shun the traditional method of paddy cultivation on waterlogged fields which takes millions of litres of groundwater, Gurpartap Singh from Assandh in Karnal has emerged as a torchbearer by adopting the direct seeded rice (DSR) technique on 65 acres. Gurpartap said he began the trial of the DSR technique four years ago on two acres.
Two more shooters arrested for killing Malerkotla AAP councillor
The Malerkotla police on Wednesday arrested the remaining shooters involved in the killing of Aam Aadmi Party councillor Mohd Akbar 'Bholi'. In a press conference, senior superintendent of police Avneet Kaur said brother-in-law of main conspirator Wasim Iqbal, Mohd Asif alias Soni, and his friend Mohd Murshad, who had committed the murder, have been arrested. Soni, who had hatched the conspiracy to eliminate Bholi, has already been arrested along with his two aides.
DSGMC opens office in Amritsar to run parallel drives in Punjab
In competition with the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee on Wednesday opened its office at Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Niwas here to run parallel 'dharam parchar' drives in Punjab. While inaugurating the office in presence of Haryana SGPC president (ad hoc) Baljit Singh Daduwal and others, DSGMC president Harmeet Singh Kalka appointed former All India Sikh Students Federation leader Manjit Singh Bhoma as chief of the drives.
Punjab: 6 food procurement agency staffers booked for embezzling ₹3-crore wheat
Among the missing items were 620 bags of 50kg packing weighing 310 quintals worth Rs 7.15 lakh from Chawla covered godowns, 6,176 bags of 50kg packing weighing 3,088 quintals worth Rs 71.15 lakh from Luvkesh Sachdeva and Joginder Singh's chamber number 2, 10,364 bags of 50kg each and 16,389 bags from state pool wheat stock worth Rs 2.31 crore.
After tepid response to property auctions, CHB cuts reserve prices by 15%
After multiple flopped auctions, the Chandigarh Housing Board has decided to cut the reserve price of some of its commercial and residential properties for the next auction. A total of 98 commercial and 17 residential properties will be put up for auction, likely on August 16, with reserve prices slashed by 15%. The commercial properties include typical booths, service booths, big booths, big booths with expansion joint, bay shops and a restaurant site.
