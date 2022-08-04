Punjab: Ferozepur police constable wins 1-crore lottery

A constable deputed in the quick response team (QRT) of the Ferozepur police has won ₹1 crore in lottery, ticket of which he had bought from a vendor near Ludhiana railway station.

Delighted over the prize, Kuldeep Singh, who belongs to Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, said he would spend the money on his eight-year-old son’s studies. The constable said he will also help needy students and donate some of the amount to gurdwaras.

Kuldeep said he came to know about the lottery results on Tuesday evening while on duty. “I received a call from the vendor, Gandhi Traders, telling me that I won the first prize in the Nagaland state lottery. I came to Ludhiana today to fulfil the formalities to receive the amount,” he said.

“My mother Baljinder Kaur had asked me to buy a lottery ticket six months ago and since then, I have been trying my luck. I used to buy Nagaland state lottery tickets whenever I came to Ludhiana. I had always hoped that I would win a huge amount one day, but never thought that it would be ₹1 crore. Four months ago, I had won ₹6,000 and was very excited,” Kuldeep said.

“On Tuesday morning, I had bought 25 lottery tickets for ₹150 from the trader. In the evening, the vendor gave me the good news,” he added.

It may be noted that one ticket of Nagaland state lottery costs ₹6 only. The lottery draws three results in a day at 1pm, 6pm and 8pm. The first prize is ₹1 crore, while second prize is ₹9,000 and the third prize is only ₹450.

Kuldeep said he lives a simple life and winning such a big amount will not change his lifestyle. He said he would continue to buy lotteries and will spend the winning amount on social works, especially on the education for underprivileged children.

