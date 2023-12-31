Punjab government promotes eight IAS officers

The Punjab government on Sunday promoted five officers of the 1994 batch and three 1999-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (File)

The 1994-batch officers will now be designated as additional chief secretaries. The promoted officers are Vikas Pratap, Alok Shekhar, Dhirendra Kumar Tiwari, JM Balamurugan and Tejveer Singh, according to an order issued by chief secretary Anurag Verma.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Three 1999-batch IAS officers Bhawna Garg, Nilkanth S Avhad and Ajoy Sharma have also been promoted as principal secretaries with effect from January 1, 2024. Shekhar and Garg are on central promotion at present and have been granted proforma promotion.