Punjab government to provide 2.77 lakh private job to youths: CM Mann

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday said after providing state youth with over 29,000 government jobs in the past one year, the state government will now ensure 2.77 lakh jobs to them in the private sector also. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann (File photo)

In a message to the youth of the state, the chief minister said it was a matter of pride and satisfaction that the state government has hitherto provided over 29,000 jobs to the youth in various departments of the state government.

He said it is a record as none of the previous governments had given so many jobs to youth especially in the first years of its terms. Mann said merit and transparency have been the twin pillars on the basis of which jobs have been given to youth across the state.

However, the chief minister said the state government is also making stern efforts to generate new jobs in the private sector. He said so far, investments worth around ₹48,000 crore have been seen in Punjab.

Mann said this will generate 2.77 lakh new jobs for the youth thereby channelising their unbounded energy in a positive direction.

The chief minister said these jobs will give major fillip to economic activity in the entire state besides making youth an active partner in the socio-economic growth of the state.