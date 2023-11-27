close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab govt ‘ill-equipped’ to check drug menace: LoP Bajwa

Punjab govt ‘ill-equipped’ to check drug menace: LoP Bajwa

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Nov 27, 2023 08:42 AM IST

Citing a news report, Bajwa said the Gurdaspur Red Cross De-addiction Centre was on the verge of closure following acute shortage of buprenorphine tablets that are used to treat acute pain arising from withdrawal of opium-related substances, including heroin, from the body. He said the CM recently held an anti-drug cycle rally in Ludhiana, but such futile exercises are nothing more than bids to seek publicity. “He has to work diligently to ensure smooth supply of medicines that are required to put the lives of addicts back on track,” the Congress leader said in a statement.

Leader of Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa on Sunday flayed chief minister Bhagwant Mann for his government’s “ill-equipped drive” against drug menace in the state.

Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa (File)
Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa (File)

Citing a news report, Bajwa said the Gurdaspur Red Cross De-addiction Centre was on the verge of closure following acute shortage of buprenorphine tablets that are used to treat acute pain arising from withdrawal of opium-related substances, including heroin, from the body. He said the CM recently held an anti-drug cycle rally in Ludhiana, but such futile exercises are nothing more than bids to seek publicity. “He has to work diligently to ensure smooth supply of medicines that are required to put the lives of addicts back on track,” the Congress leader said in a statement.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The LoP claimed that the Aam Aadmi Party government had failed to tighten the noose around drug peddlers in the state. “Drug trade in the state has been going unchecked. Instead of taking stern actions against the big fish indulged in drug peddling, the police were either harassing the anti-drug activists or the addicts, who only possess small quantities of drugs for self-consumption,” he alleged.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 27, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out