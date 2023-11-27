Punjab govt ‘ill-equipped’ to check drug menace: LoP Bajwa

Leader of Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa on Sunday flayed chief minister Bhagwant Mann for his government’s “ill-equipped drive” against drug menace in the state. Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa (File)

Citing a news report, Bajwa said the Gurdaspur Red Cross De-addiction Centre was on the verge of closure following acute shortage of buprenorphine tablets that are used to treat acute pain arising from withdrawal of opium-related substances, including heroin, from the body. He said the CM recently held an anti-drug cycle rally in Ludhiana, but such futile exercises are nothing more than bids to seek publicity. “He has to work diligently to ensure smooth supply of medicines that are required to put the lives of addicts back on track,” the Congress leader said in a statement.

The LoP claimed that the Aam Aadmi Party government had failed to tighten the noose around drug peddlers in the state. “Drug trade in the state has been going unchecked. Instead of taking stern actions against the big fish indulged in drug peddling, the police were either harassing the anti-drug activists or the addicts, who only possess small quantities of drugs for self-consumption,” he alleged.