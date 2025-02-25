Punjab: Govt plans to raise 1,800 cr loan for repair of rural roads, says Khudian

Agriculture minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian on Monday informed the House during the question and answer session that a loan of ₹1,800 crore is being raised from the National Bank of Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) for the repair of link roads, particularly in rural Punjab. Agriculture minister Gurmeet Singh Khudia

Khudian was replying to a question from Kapurthala MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh that coming up of national highways in the state have damaged the link roads as heavy truck carrying sand and earth weighing 60 tonnes or more are plying on these roads. He suggested that NHAI be sent a report and a project for the repair of these roads.

According to Khudian, approval from the state government is awaited for seeking a NABARD loan. It needs to be mentioned here that the need for taking a loan for the repair of rural roads has arisen after the Centre stopped the release of rural development funds (RDF) on procurement of foodgrains from the state which were used for building rural infrastructure.

41 oxygen plants not in working conditions

Health minister Dr Balbir Singh, replying to a question from LoP Partap Singh Bajwa, told the House that at least 41 oxygen plants set up during the Covid-19 pandemic are non-functional due to lack of repair and upkeep. Bajwa apprised the House that the oxygen plant set up at a cost of ₹1.10 crore at Dhariwal for which he had given funds from MP lad quota in 2021, was out of operation as a small machinery ‘stabiliser’, which cost ₹5 lakh has been stolen. According to the health minister tender has been invited for the purchase of the machinery, and other oxygen plants will also be made operational.

Bus service from Chamkaur Sahib to Darbar Sahib

Transport minister Laljit Singh Bhullar, while replying to a question from Chamkaur Sahib MLA Charanjit Singh, said that there is no bus service connecting two religious places Chamkaur Sahib and Darbar Sahib. Bhullar assured that he would make sure that a permit is issued to connect the two places of pilgrimage.

Solar panels over 4k schools

Cabinet minister Aman Arora, who also holds the charge of new and renewable energy sources, informed the House that solar panels have been installed in over 4,238 state government-run schools generating a total of 5-megawatt of power and solar panels generating 12 megawatts more is in process of being installed at a total cost of ₹120 crore. “The government has identified 53,700 buildings across the state for installation of solar panels, and on completion of the project, 22 megawatts will be generated,” Arora said.

Replying to another question, power minister Harbhajan Singh ETO informed the House that government schools and government-aided schools are charged power tariffs at residential rates, while private and public schools are charged at non-residential (NR) tariffs.

Bundh over river Beas to check floods

Sultanpur Lodhi MLA Rana Inder Partap Singh demanded bundh over the Beas in the area where overflowing water in monsoons causes floods. He said the farmers are ready to give the land at most of the places where temporary bundh exist, which caves in due to an increase in the flow of water.