Patiala IG Chhina to head SIT probing drugs case against Akali leader

Chandigarh IG Patiala, Mukhvinder Singh Chhina will now head the SIT in place of Rahul S, DIG. (Representational Photo)

The Punjab government has reconstituted the special investigation team (SIT) probing a drugs case against Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia.

Inspector general (IG), Patiala, Mukhvinder Singh Chhina will now head the SIT in place of Rahul S, deputy inspector general (DIG), according to an order issued by director, bureau of investigation, with the approval of the director general of police.

“Rahul S being part of the vigilance bureau is supervising large number of corruption cases, and as such it has been decided to reconstitute the SIT with an officer posted in the field heading it, so that there is the required focus on the investigation of this important drug case,” an official spokesperson said. The other members of the SIT will remain the same.

Majithia was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, on December 20, 2021, and the then Charanjit Singh Channi-led Congress government had set up a three-member team led by AIG Balraj Singh to carry out the probe.

The FIR was registered at the state crime police station in Mohali on the basis of a 2018 report of the anti-drug special task force.

After the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) formed the government in the state, it reconstituted the SIT. It was supervised by IG (crime) Gursharan Singh Sandhu and Rahul S headed the four-member team.