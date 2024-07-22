Punjab guv Purohit to embark on 3-day visit to border villages from July 23

PATHANKOT : Amid spike in terror activities in the adjoining Jammu region, Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit will be on a three-day tour of border villages of Punjab from July 23 to 25, said an official on Sunday. Amid spike in terror activities in the adjoining Jammu region, Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit will be on a three-day tour of border villages of Punjab from July 23 to 25.

The governor will start his visit from the Majha region. Pathankot deputy commissioner Aditya Uppal presided over a meeting of officials at district administrative complex, Malikpur, to review the arrangements for the visit.

Uppal said the governor will visit areas near the Pakistan border. “During this visit, the governor will hold a meeting at Ghuman village on July 23 and then with village defence committees at Khajki Chak, border village of Pathankot,” he said.

“During the meeting at Pathankot village, he will discuss the problems faced by the people of the border villages,” the DC said.

The governor had also visited the border belt of the state in October last year during which he had sought the cooperation of villagers in becoming the “eyes and ears” of the security forces, and tip-off the police and security agencies if they came across nefarious activities. Purohit had said that while the security forces were doing their part, “local input and support” could go a long way in checking the influx of contraband and weapons into the state.