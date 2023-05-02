Recruitment of teachers: HC asks Punjab govt to prepare fresh list for open category

The Punjab and Haryana high court has directed the Punjab government to prepare a fresh list of selected candidates in the open category for recruitment of English and Maths teachers in the state. The directions were passed on the plea in which the list prepared by the state authorities was being disputed by the candidates. (Representational Photo (Shutterstock) )

The directions were passed on the plea in which the list prepared by the state authorities was being disputed by the candidates.

The recruitment process for 790 posts of masters in the English and Maths subjects was in dispute in the pleas before high court, initiated in January 2022. The selection was based on the marks obtained in the written test. After result of written test was declared, the candidates were called for counselling in October 2022 and merit list was prepared by authorities simultaneously of the open category and various reserved categories including vertical as well as horizontal, said lawyer Parvesh K Saini.

On the same day, it was decided to fill up posts from general category in the cases where seats remained vacant in the category of ex-servicemen (general) and sports (general). However, the recruiting agency did not adjust the meritorious reserved category candidates against the open category, if their marks were more than the last selected general category candidate, Saini added.

The offer letters were issued but joining had not taken place. Now, the court has directed the state to prepare a consolidated list of the open category as well as the posts which have become available on account of conversion of the unfilled posts and carry out the exercise afresh.