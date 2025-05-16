Punjab, Haryana reel under intense heat; Bathinda sizzles at 43.5 degree Celsius

Sizzling heat prevailed in Bathinda, which recorded a maximum temperature of 43.5 degrees Celsius on Thursday, as most other parts of Punjab and neighbouring Haryana reeled under hot weather conditions, the MeT department said here. A woman shields her child from the scorching heat under an umbrella in Amritsar on Thursday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

Among the other places in Punjab, Amritsar recorded a high of 41.2 degrees Celsius, Ludhiana 41.8 degrees Celsius, while Patiala recorded a maximum temperature of 41.4 degrees Celsius, the Met department said. Gurdaspur registered a high of 41 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, intense heat prevailed in Rohtak, which recorded a high of 43 degrees Celsius on Thursday.

Ambala recorded a high of 42.2 degrees Celsius, Hisar 42.5 degrees, Karnal 40.6 degrees, Narnaul 42.5 degrees, while the maximum temperature in Bhiwani settled at 42.7 degrees Celsius, the Met office said.