Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Punjab, Haryana reel under intense heat; Bathinda sizzles at 43.5 degree Celsius

ByPress Trust of India, Chandigarh
May 16, 2025 09:40 AM IST

Bathinda recorded a sweltering 43.5°C on Thursday, with Punjab and Haryana also experiencing intense heat across various cities.

Sizzling heat prevailed in Bathinda, which recorded a maximum temperature of 43.5 degrees Celsius on Thursday, as most other parts of Punjab and neighbouring Haryana reeled under hot weather conditions, the MeT department said here.

A woman shields her child from the scorching heat under an umbrella in Amritsar on Thursday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)
A woman shields her child from the scorching heat under an umbrella in Amritsar on Thursday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

Among the other places in Punjab, Amritsar recorded a high of 41.2 degrees Celsius, Ludhiana 41.8 degrees Celsius, while Patiala recorded a maximum temperature of 41.4 degrees Celsius, the Met department said. Gurdaspur registered a high of 41 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, intense heat prevailed in Rohtak, which recorded a high of 43 degrees Celsius on Thursday.

Ambala recorded a high of 42.2 degrees Celsius, Hisar 42.5 degrees, Karnal 40.6 degrees, Narnaul 42.5 degrees, while the maximum temperature in Bhiwani settled at 42.7 degrees Celsius, the Met office said.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab, Haryana reel under intense heat; Bathinda sizzles at 43.5 degree Celsius
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 16, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On