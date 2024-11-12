Punjab: Held captive by farmers, two officials rescued, several injured

Activists of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) clashed with cops in the grain market of Raike Kalan village in Bathinda district on Monday evening when district authorities rushed to rescue a naib tehsildar and a PUNGRAIN food inspector who had been held hostage by farmers. According to information, about six persons, including two or three cops, suffered injuries as the police used force to get the officials released. A damaged police vehicle after the clash between farmers and policemen in Raike Kalan village of Bathinda district on Monday.

Jagsir Singh Jhumba, leader of the union’s Bathinda unit, confirmed that the officials were held hostage as a mark of protest due to “irregularities” in paddy procurement. He said that a few officials, engaged in procurement, and rice shellers were adamant to impose deduction in rates citing high moisture content. He also complained about “tardy” procurement. Jhumba said the union activists first gheraoed food inspector Rajveer Singh at the mandi and then naib tehsildar Vipin Kumar was also held hostage.

Jhumba alleged the police administration resorted to cane-charging, resulting in injuries to several farmers.

Deputy commissioner Showkat Ahmad Parray said a couple of police vehicles were damaged as the mob used axes and other weapons during the attack. Parray said Rajveer was held hostage at around 3.30 pm and when the naib tehsildar was sent to negotiate with the farmers, he was also taken into illegal custody at around 5.30 pm.

“Sensing the sensitivity of the matter, a team led by deputy superintendent of police (rural) Heena Gupta was sent to get the captive officials freed, but to no avail. Subsequently, a team of Bathinda SDM Balkaran Singh and SP (City) Narinder Singh reached the spot and asked the protesters to discuss the issue, but they didn’t show any inclination and were adamant about purchasing paddy without checking the moisture content,” he said.

The DC said a mob attacked the police party in which vehicles were targeted and an assistant sub-inspector, Paramjit Kumar, suffered a sharp cut on his hand. The police party managed to successfully rescue the officials, the DC said.

“The allegations regarding poor procurement at Raike Kalan are fabricated. Till November 11, 4,775 tonnes of paddy had arrived at the mandi out of which 4,400 tonnes have already been purchased. We have managed to lift 3,324 tonnes from the mandi and there is no difficulty of any sort at the procurement centre,” added Parray.

The DC said the injured police personnel have been admitted to the Shaheed Bhai Mani civil hospital and further action as per law is being initiated.