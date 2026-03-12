Punjab hospitality sector stares at losses amid irregular LPG supply

BATHINDA The hospitality sector in Punjab has expressed concern over potential losses due to a sudden disruption in the supply of commercial cooking gas, reportedly linked to the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

According to Satish Kumar Arora, state president of the Punjab Hotel, Restaurant and Resort Association, nearly 16,000 members of the association may face a crisis as their existing stock of cooking gas is expected to run out by Sunday.

“On an average, a hotel or restaurant maintains a stock of cooking gas cylinders for five to seven days. With fresh supplies disrupted, the hospitality sector foresees serious challenges. If gas supply is not assured, it could lead to workforce losses due to lack of work and cause irreparable damage to the sector,” Arora said on Wednesday.

The association held a meeting to discuss measures for optimum fuel use. Among the proposals were introducing buffet systems in hotels and restaurants and reducing the number of dishes served at weddings and other celebratory events.

“We may have no option but to suspend the à la carte menu to curtail costs and reduce cooking gas consumption. There was broad consensus on implementing these measures, even if limited supply resumes, until the situation returns to normal,” Arora added.

Vivek Mittal, a hotelier in Bathinda, said he was relieved to have a piped gas connection but remained uncertain about accepting future bookings. “The peak marriage season ended in February, and families usually begin booking venues for weddings scheduled in April. However, I am hesitant to commit to bookings as there is no firm assurance that piped cooking gas supply will remain stable,” Mittal said, adding that a delegation of hoteliers had met the district administration seeking clarity on the issue.

Dharam Singh, owner of a popular dhaba in the city, said his establishment requires about five gas cylinders daily. “The only option may be to switch to diesel-based furnaces, which the hospitality sector had discussed earlier. But adopting this outdated fuel method will increase expenses, and we are unsure whether diesel supply will remain smooth if we install new furnaces,” he said.

Responding to the concerns, Bathinda deputy commissioner Rajesh Dhiman said a meeting had been held with representatives of oil companies and officials of the food and civil supplies department to review the overall fuel situation.

He acknowledged that panic buying of petrol and diesel had been reported in some areas earlier in the week but said the situation had since normalised.

“There is no shortage of gas supply and sufficient stocks are available for domestic, educational and medical institutions,” Dhiman said, adding that the issue faced by the hospitality industry would be conveyed to the Union government.

Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) representative in Patiala Raghav Gupta said due to panic among consumers, continuous gas bookings are being made, leading to heavy load on the server. Therefore, consumers can book LPG cylinders between 6pm and 9am when the lines are free. He added that to prevent hoarding, a gap of 25 days has been kept between two bookings, though there is no shortage of supply.

Meanwhile, DC across the state held meetings with district food and civil supply officers and representatives of the Petrol Pump Owners’ Association and gas agencies, along with sales officers of petroleum and LPG companies including the IOCL, BPCL and HPCL, to take stock of the situation and ensure that consumers are not hassled.