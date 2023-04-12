Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 2-day Covid mock drill at hospitals

2-day Covid mock drill at hospitals

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 12, 2023 12:31 AM IST

Dr Balbir Singh directs all health officials to be fully prepared to tackle any kind of Covid-related medical exigency

With Covid cases rising rapidly across the country, mock drills were conducted at Punjab hospitals on Monday and Tuesday.

The health minister has asked the health department to ramp up Covid testing. (HT photo)
According to an official release, the two-day exercise was a part of the nationwide mock drill as per the directions of the Union government to ensure Covid preparedness at both public and private health facilities.

Health and family welfare minister Dr Balbir Singh directed all health officials to be fully prepared to tackle any kind of Covid-related medical exigency.

The health institutions have been asked to maintain adequate stock of medicines, besides, having requisite health infrastructure, including bed capacity and ventilators, face masks, PPE kits, oxygen cylinders, oxygen plants, etc.

The minister also asked the health department to ramp up Covid testing immediately. He also urged people to strictly adhere to health and safety protocols, including social distancing, proper wearing of masks and washing hands frequently to contain Covid spread.

Health and family welfare director Dr Adarshpal Kaur apprised the minister that Punjab has earmarked approximately 15,000 beds for Covid patients in private as well as government health institutions and sufficient number of oxygen cylinders, LMO tanks and PSA plants are available to cope with any untoward situation.

country face masks health people public punjab union government + 5 more
