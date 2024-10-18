Punjab: Improvised explosive device sent via drone seized near Indo-Pak border

An improvised explosive device (IED) sent via drone was recovered along the India-Pakistan border in Fazilka on Wednesday. The explosive, packed with RDX, also contained batteries and a timer, raising concerns about cross-border infiltration tactics. BSF personnel discovered the IED inside a rectangular metal box. (Picture only for representational purpose)

Drone activity was detected near Bahadurpur in the Abohar sector, prompting the Border Security Force (BSF) to conduct a search operation in the area. The BSF personnel discovered the IED inside a rectangular metal box measuring 12”x3”. Along with the device, a handwritten instruction manual was also found.

Sources reveal that the bomb contained approximately 1 kg of RDX, a detonator, and a digital timer. After its recovery, the device was handed over to the State Special Operations Cell (SSOC) in Fazilka for further investigation. The IED was later neutralised by a bomb disposal and detection squad using a water disruptor.

Lakhbir Singh, assistant inspector general (AIG) of SSOC, Fazilka, confirmed the recovery and stated that a case has been registered under sections 3, 4, and 5 of the Explosive Substances Act. FIR No. 21 was lodged on October 16, 2024, at the SSOC police station, and investigations are on to determine the motive behind this cross-border attempt to smuggle explosives into India.