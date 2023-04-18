Industry representatives on Monday raised a number of issues, including crime, labour mafia, industry loss during bandh, in a meeting with special DGP, community affairs and woman affairs, Punjab, Gurpreet Kaur Deo. Members raise issues plaguing smooth functioning of industry in Ludhiana

The event, organised by Chamber of Commercial and Industrial Undertaking (CICU), witnessed the industry raising demand for increased vigilance and night patrolling in focal point areas to bring rising crime under control.

Issues like increasing number of thefts in factories, snatching cases at focal point areas, especially on pay days, need for night patrolling and vigilance for daily scrap, unauthorised parking at main road, slaughter on roads, labour mafia, unauthorised small kiosks and industry loss during bandh were taken up during the meeting.

SB Singh, joint secretary, CICU mentioned that police should identify the areas where incidents of theft are increasing and patrolling in these areas should be increased.

Neeraj Satija, vice president, CICU, shared about the activities of the CICU.

DGP Gurpreet Deo stated that Punjab Police is working on a project for the security of the children and to curb cases of domestic violence. She also said that the Punjab Police has launched a WhatsApp Chatbot where anyone can raise a complaint about missing children.

Commissioner of police Mandeep Singh Sidhu was also present during the meeting. The meeting was attended by more than 100 industry members.