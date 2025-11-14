Punjab: ISI-backed grenade attack module busted, 10 arrested

Ludhiana: Punjab Police on Thursday unearthed a grenade attack module backed by Pakistan’s spy agency ISI and arrested 10 people. Officials said the accused were in touch with Pakistan-based handlers to carry out a grenade attack aimed at creating unrest in Punjab. Punjab Police on Thursday unearthed a grenade attack module backed by Pakistan’s spy agency ISI and arrested 10 people. Officials said the accused were in touch with Pakistan-based handlers to carry out a grenade attack aimed at creating unrest in state.

Director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said preliminary investigations revealed that the accused had been communicating with their handlers in Pakistan through three intermediaries based in Malaysia. These handlers allegedly coordinated the pickup and delivery of a hand grenade and tasked the group with executing an attack in a crowded area.

Addressing a press conference, Ludhiana commissioner of police Swapan Sharma said Red Corner Notices (RCNs) were being issued against Ajay, alias Ajay Malaysia, Jass Behbal and Pawandeep, all natives of Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan and currently residing in Malaysia. They are suspected to have direct links with Pakistan’s ISI, he said.

The operation began on October 27, when police arrested Kuldeep Singh, a resident of Muktsar, and recovered a live Chinese hand grenade, a black kit, and a pair of gloves. An FIR was registered at the Basti Jodhewal police station under Sections 3, 4, and 5 of the Explosives Act and Section 113 (terrorist act) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Later, sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) were added.

Subsequently, Shekhar and Ajay, both from Muktsar, were arrested. As the probe expanded, Amrik Singh, Parminder, alias Chiri, and Vijay were brought on production warrants from different jails and nominated as accused. Four others — Sukhjit Singh, alias Sukh Brar, and Sukhwinder Singh of Faridkot, Karanveer Singh alias Vicky of Sri Ganganagar, and Sajan Kumar alias Sanju of Muktsar Sahib — were also arrested for allegedly acting as couriers and facilitators.

According to the commissioner of police, the probe found that Malaysia-based masterminds Ajay, Jass and Pawandeep had earlier used Amrik Singh and Parminder alias Chiri in drug trafficking operations and later engaged them for the grenade plot. Vijay, brother of Ajay Malaysia and currently lodged in Sri Ganganagar jail in an NDPS case, was also found to have facilitated the operation.

“The investigation has exposed a well-organised cross-border network operating through foreign handlers and local couriers to smuggle explosives into Punjab,” Sharma said.