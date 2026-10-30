Punjab: Jakhar urges Kataria to recommend early implementation of poll code

Senior Punjab Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sunil Jakhar on Thursday wrote to the Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria, urging him to recommend to the election commission early implementation of the model code of conduct (MCC) in the state, alleging a “deteriorating” law and order situation. Jakhar said the marathon had been organised annually for the past eight years, with thousands of young people participating in the campaign against drugs. (HT File)

In a letter to the governor, Jakhar said early enforcement of the poll code was necessary to ensure that the forthcoming assembly elections were peaceful and fair and that people could exercise their right to vote without fear.

“The Bhagwant Mann government has itself acknowledged the deteriorating law and order situation in the state when it denied permission for annual anti-drug marathon in Abohar. While denying permission, the government cited the prevailing law and order situation in the state,” Jakhar alleged.

Jakhar said the marathon had been organised annually for the past eight years, with thousands of young people participating in the campaign against drugs.

He also enclosed a copy of the October 27 letter issued by the Abohar sub-divisional magistrate, stating that a no-objection certificate could not be issued for the marathon in view of the current law and order situation in the city.

The marathon was to be scheduled for November 1, Jakhar said.

The former Punjab BJP president also said the party would soon approach the election commission to demand early enforcement of the model code of conduct.

“If the AAP government remained in power any longer, it would worsen the situation to such an extent that holding peaceful and impartial elections would become impossible,” he said.