Punjab: Late for school, two kids flee Longowal, found in Lehragaga

Two kids of Longowal village, who got late while heading towards their school on Wednesday morning and feared that they would be scolded, ran away before being found 44 km away in Lehragaga in late afternoon hours, police said. Villagers at the police station after the kids were traced on Wednesday.

Police officials said they got a tip-off from someone regarding the children. Both kids, aged 11 and 12, are students of the government primary school in Longowal.

Deputy superintendent of police Deepinderpal Singh said the boys were late for school so they chose to run away. They first took a lift to Sunam and then boarded a bus to Lehra. “Initially, the boys were not able to give a satisfactory response. During further questioning, they admitted that they fled because they were getting late for school. Their parents, who had been searching for them, were informed. The police got the kids and their parents counselled before reuniting them.

A local councillor from Longowal, Gurmel Singh, expressed shock over the incident. “What if they had come in contact with some criminal?” he questioned.

A maternal aunt of one of the kids thanked the authorities concerned for their help.