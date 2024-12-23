Punjab man held with 11 firearms in MP

A Punjab resident was arrested in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone with 11 firearms on Sunday, police said. Two persons from Punjab had come to Madhya Pradesh to purchase guns. (HT File)

Gagandeep, a resident of Balachaur, was held in Bilali village under Gogawan police station limits after cops interecpeted his car, superintendent of police (SP) Dharmaraj Meena said.

“We have seized seven country-made pistols and four guns from him. His associate Sunil managed to flee. They had come to purchase guns in Madhya Pradesh. Efforts are on to nab the local supplier Vishal Sikligar, a resident of Signur village in Gogawan,” the SP added.