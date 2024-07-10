Punjab man killed by roommates in Dubai after spat

A 20-year-old man of Lohatbaddi village of Raikot was murdered in Dubai, allegedly by some Pakistani nationals who were his roommates. A friend of the victim also suffered critical injuries in the assault and is undergoing treatment at a hospital. The Punjab man has been identified as Manjot Singh (HT File)

The victim has been identified as Manjot Singh. He had gone to Dubai about a year ago for work.

Dilbagh Singh, his father, said that he got news about his son’s murder on Tuesday. He said he was told that the Pakistan nationals had got into a spat with Manjot and his friend over some issue and attacked them with sharp-edged weapons.

Dilbagh Singh added that he had borrowed money from financiers and relatives to send his son abroad, to improve the family’s financial condition.

“We appeal to the government to help us to bring the body home so we can see him one last time,” he said.