Punjab meritorious schools: Application deadline extended to July 15

The Society for Promotion of Quality Education for Poor and Meritorious Students of Punjab has extended the deadline for online registration to get admission in Classes 11 and 12 till July 15.

This is the third extension. The decision on the date to hold the common entrance test will be taken after July 15.

“We have extended the deadline again to give more time to students to apply. The entrance test date will be declared after July 15,” said Inderpal Singh Malhotra, assistant project director, meritorious schools.

There are 4,600 seats each in Classes 11 and 12 across 10 meritorious schools in the state. To date, 18,200 students have registered for the test.

Students who have completed Class 10 from government-aided and private schools affiliated to the Punjab School Education Board and those belonging to below poverty line (BPL) families with smart cards are eligible to register.

A general category student should have secured 70% and a scheduled caste/scheduled tribe student should have a score of 65%. The website is www.ssapunjab.org.

While 10% seats are reserved for children from BPL families, 20% are reserved for girls belonging to families of women-headed households. There is a quota for differently abled students too: 10% for girls and 5% for boys. In case, the seats cannot be filled by students from the earmarked quota, these will be transferred to the general pool.