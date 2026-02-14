Punjab: Missing Patiala BJP leader found dead in Bhakra canal

The body of a local BJP leader, who had been missing since Tuesday evening, was recovered from the Bhakra canal in the Samana area on Friday, sending shockwaves among residents and party workers. The victim’s two-wheeler and personal belongings, including his purse, had earlier been found abandoned near the Bhakra canal in the Pasiana area on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Shankar Bharadwaj of the Shanker Bhole Divers Club said the body of Anil Mangla, 60, was found lodged near a damaged bridge along the Samana stretch of the canal during a search operation. Two other bodies, including that of an elderly man, were also recovered from the same spot. Police were informed immediately, and all three bodies were sent to a government hospital for post-mortem examination.

Investigators said it is yet to be ascertained whether the two unidentified persons entered the canal along with Mangla or if their deaths are unrelated.

Mangla’s two-wheeler and personal belongings, including his purse, had earlier been found abandoned near the Bhakra canal in the Pasiana area on Tuesday. His family had lodged a missing person complaint after repeated attempts to contact him failed.

Following the complaint, the police had launched an extensive search operation and deployed divers in the canal, suspecting that he may have jumped into the water. Officials said the investigation is underway to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the death.