Punjab municipal polls: AAP launches campaign for Jalandhar, Phagwara, comes up with 5-point agendas

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday launched its campaign for the December 21 municipal elections, coming up with five-point agendas for Jalandhar and Phagwara municipal corporations. AAP state president Aman Arora at the launch of party campaign in Jalandhar on Saturday. (HT File)

After meeting Dera Beas head Gurinder Singh Dhillon, AAP’s state president Aman Arora and state vice-president Amansher Singh Sharry Kalsi held meetings with the local leadership of Jalandhar and Phagwara, before making formal announcement of the party manifesto.

Arora said the party has come up with separate manifestoes and agenda for different MCs and councils, after taking feedback from the local leadership about the key demands and requirements of people.

“For Jalandhar, comprising 85 wards, the five key guarantees are aimed at transforming the city completely,” he said.

Among the five key promises are 100 electric buses with charging stations to tackle rising pollution and improve public transport, 24×7 supply of clean drinking water and special efforts to replace and upgrade the city’s outdated water pipelines; large-scale parking facilities and CCTV surveillance for easing out traffic congestion and chance urban safety.

Facing flak for poor management of garbage, the AAP has promised to remove 28 waste dumps, besides promising to build successful clearance of the model town waste dump.

Among the last guarantee, the ruling party has promised to restore Jalandhar’s sporting glory by establishing sports memorials, revival of key sports landmarks like Burlton Park, and development projects such as the PAP flyover.

For Phagwara MC, which has 50 wards under its jurisdiction, the AAP promised 50 electric buses, state-level status to Baba Gadhia stadium for promotion of sports, to declare Gurdwara Sukhchain road as a heritage route, ₹50 crore sewage treatment plant and legal commercialisation of market roads.

“All projects and promises would be made without delay, demonstrating AAP’s focus on transparency and accountability in governance. The AAP is ready to bring real change to Jalandhar. These guarantees are not just promises, they are our commitments to the people,” he said.

The AAP also welcomed former district Congress chief Baldev Singh Dev into the party.