Punjab: New PSPCL CMD suspends chief engineer over fuel cost, triggers row

Barely a day after taking charge as the chairman-cum-managing director (CMD) of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), 2005-batch IAS officer Basant Garg on Saturday suspended Harish Sharma, the chief engineer in-charge of the Ropar and Goindwal Sahib thermal power plants, over alleged irregularities in fuel costs for power generation.

The suspension order, issued on Saturday evening, has caused unease among the corporation’s senior management, as such action against a chief engineer is usually taken by the whole-time directors of the PSPCL rather than by the CMD unilaterally, said officials familiar with the matter.

According to the suspension order, a copy of which is with HT, Garg cited a sharp difference in power generation costs between government-run and private thermal plants despite coal being sourced from PSPCL’s own Pachhwara coal mine.

“Though the coal is being sourced from our own Pachhwara (Jharkhand) coal mine, the cost of generation at Guru Gobind Singh Thermal Power Plant, Ropar, and Guru Amardas Power Plant, Goindwal Sahib, is higher by 75 paise and ₹1.25 per unit, respectively, compared to private thermal plants. This is causing losses of crores of rupees to the PSPCL. This indicates large-scale misappropriation (scam) in fuel at some level. In view of the severity of the matter and for a fair probe, Harish Sharma, chief engineer of Ropar and Goindwal Sahib plants, has been placed under suspension with immediate effect,” the order states.

The two plants — Ropar and Goindwal Sahib — form the backbone of Punjab’s government-owned power generation network.

The development follows the sudden removal of 1996-batch IAS officer Ajoy Kumar Sinha from the posts of CMD and secretary (power) on Thursday, reportedly after a disagreement with power and industries minister Sanjeev Arora. Garg, who was serving as secretary, technical education, was appointed as Sinha’s replacement.

The suspension has stirred discontent among engineers within PSPCL. “We don’t know on what basis this alleged scam was detected, as there was no report from any of the directors or chief engineers. Fuel costs have actually reduced since operations began at the Pachhwara coal mine, which the government itself had appreciated,” said a senior power engineer.

He argued that comparing the state-run thermal plants, some of which are nearly four decades old, with supercritical private plants built using modern technology was not justified. “The association will soon decide how to respond to the CMD’s unilateral action,” he added.

The PSEB Engineers’ Association had, on Friday, objected to Garg’s appointment, claiming he did not meet the prescribed eligibility criteria. “As per norms, only a principal secretary or financial commissioner-rank IAS officer can serve as the CMD. Garg is currently of the rank of administrative secretary,” the association stated in a letter.

CMD Basant Garg could not be contacted despite repeated attempts.