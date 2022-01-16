Punjab Nirman scheme: NGO stages protest over ‘embezzlement’ in Ludhiana

After hue and cry by the opposition parties, including Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), accusing the ruling party MLAs of embezzlement and corruption under Punjab Nirman programme’ members of Yuva NGO staged a protest over the issue in Haibowal area on Saturday.

The protesters said the funds under the programme were meant for poor or SC and BC category residents, but only in North constituency funds worth crores have been allocated to the ‘wealthy’ Congress supporters by the MLA, and the poor residents for whom the scheme was launched, have been left behind.

President of the NGO Kumar Gaurav said, “The leaders have tried to bribe voters ahead of elections but the residents should cast their votes wisely. The residents should step up to eradicate corruption from the society, as only then they will get proper infrastructure for themselves and their children.”

“ I have proof that a few cheques were given to residents who do not even live in North constituency. We will submit these with election commission and will also seek action against MC officials who issued cheques without verification of the documents,” said Gaurav.

Inquiry initiated

After opposition raised by BJP and SAD over ‘unlawful’ allocation of cheques to the supporters of congress party, the administration has commenced an inquiry into the complaints.

As per the information, municipal corporation’s (MC) additional commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal has commenced an inquiry into the allegations that cheques were issued to some residents, who are not even the resident of Ludhiana. Superintending engineers of all four MC zones have been directed to verify the documents.

One of the MC officials requesting anonymity said there many cases wherein it has been claimed that the beneficiaries are not residents of the city. As the authorities took the Aadhar card as proof, it is also being said that residents from other cities/states, who have been living in the city for a long time, failed to change the address on the Aadhar card. Things will be clear only after the inquiry.

Despite attempts made to reach Dachalwal, he was not available for comments.