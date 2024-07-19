Punjab origin athlete to represent Canada in Paris Olympics

With roots in Punjab’s Fatehgarh Sahib, Jessica Gaudreault is going to make waves at the Paris Olympics 2024, being a part of Canada’s water polo team. Born in Ottawa, Canada, Jessica will be the national team goalkeeper. Jessica’s mother Ajit Kaur Tiwana was born in Chanarthal Kalan, the largest village in Fatehgarh Sahib district. The 30-year-old athlete Jessica will be an integral part of Canada women’s water polo team. She started playing water polo in 2008 at the age of 14. Her parents enrolled her in a summer camp when she showed interest in water sports. Since then she has never looked back. The 30-year-old athlete Jessica will be an integral part of Canada women’s water polo team. She started playing water polo in 2008 at the age of 14. (HT Photo)

ALSO READ- Paris Olympics, 100 years later: How the Games have changed between Paris 1924 and Paris 2024

In 2012, Jessica contributed to Canada’s fifth-place finish at the inaugural FINA World Youth Championship. In 2017, she helped Canada win a silver medal at the FINA World League Super Final where she was named the tournament’s best goalkeeper. The Capital Wave Swimming and Water Polo Club representative won silver medals at the Toronto 2015, Lima 2019 and Santiago 2023 Pan-American Games.

ALSO READ- India expresses displeasure to Canada over Khalistan referendum

She completed her studies in Chemistry at Indiana University in 2019. In 2022, she joined the University of Michigan team as a coach. This made her the first woman of Asian-Indian descent to coach in the National Collegiate Athletic Association.

Jessica’s maternal grandfather Amarjit Singh Sathi and mother Ajit Kaur Tiwana from village Chanarthal Kalan said while Jessica is happy to be selected in the Olympic team, while adding that by winning a medal for Canada, she will also make Punjab proud.

ALSO READ- Study permits don’t guarantee permanent resident status in the country, warns Canada govt

Meanwhile, two more Punjabi athletes Jasneet Nijjar and Amar Dhesi will be representing Canada in Paris. Jasneet, 23, is from British Columbia and will be in Canada’s 4x400m women’s relay team. This is the first Indo-Canadian girl in a track and field event at the Olympics in Canadian history, she was seven years old when she first came to the track with older siblings.

Amar, 23, who is also from British Columbia, made his Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020 where he finished 13th in the men’s 125kg freestyle event. His father Balbir was an elite wrestler in India before immigrating to Canada and starting the Khalsa Wrestling Club for youth in Surrey, BC in 1976.