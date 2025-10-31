Punjab: Pak national held after infiltration bid foiled along Ferozepur border

The Border Security Force (BSF) foiled an infiltration attempt and apprehended a Pakistani national who crossed into Indian territory near the River Sutlej in Punjab’s Ferozepur district on Wednesday afternoon. The intruder, identified as Imtiyaz Ahmed, is a resident of Parwal village in Shakargarh district, Pakistan, the BSF said. (HT)

According to the BSF, the intruder, identified as Imtiyaz Ahmed, a resident of Parwal village in Shakargarh district, Pakistan, was intercepted by personnel of the 160 battalion around 12.15 pm near a border outpost after being spotted moving suspiciously from the Pakistani side.

The BSF officials said the man was detained about 100 metres inside Indian territory, near border pillar no. 214/13 and around 1.6km from the border under DRD Nath.

“After preliminary interrogation, the BSF handed over the detainee to Lakho Ke Behram police station in Ferozepur. A case under the Indian Passport Act, 1920, and the Foreigners Act, 1946, has been registered,” said Bhupinder Singh Sidhu, senior superintendent of police, Ferozepur.

The matter has been referred to the Joint Interrogation Centre (JIC) for a detailed probe. Police have sent a special report to higher authorities and security agencies are investigating how the man managed to breach the heavily guarded border.

A senior BSF officer said, “Our troops remain alert round the clock to prevent any illegal crossing or infiltration attempts along the Indo-Pak border. This apprehension once again reflects their vigilance and swift response.”

“Further details will be known following interrogation and background verification of the individual,” he added.