Punjab police arrest 5 members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang; arms seized
: Punjab Police on Monday said it has arrested five members belonging to the gang of Lawrence Bishnoi, the alleged mastermind behind singer Sidhu Moosewala’s murder.
Acting on a tip off, teams from Fatehgarh Sahib district busted the interstate gang operating in Punjab, deputy inspector general (DIG), anti-gangster task force and Rupnagar range, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said.
Sandeep Sandhu, a resident of Patiala, is the kingpin of this gang, the DIG said. He is already facing charges of murder and attempt to murder among others in various police stations of Patiala and Fatehgarh Sahib districts, Bhullar said.
Sandhu is an associate of gangster Gurpreet Singh alias Guri, who is lodged in Patiala jail. Both are active members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, Bhullar said. Sandhu used to procure weapons from an Uttar Pradesh-based supplier and he is being tracked, the DIG said.
The others arrested are Harpreet Singh, Sandeep Singh, Charanjit Singh and Gurmukh Singh. Besides Uttar Pradesh, the gang members also used to buy weapons from Madhya Pradesh, police said, adding all links are being traced.
Fatehgarh Sahib senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ravjot Kaur said eight weapons --five 0.32 bore countrymade pistols and three 0.315 bore countrymade pistols, along with 30 cartridges, were recovered from these gangsters. Besides other crimes, the five men used to make extortion calls. They were also planning to undertake some major criminal activities in the state, the SSP said.
Over 2,200 drug smugglers arrested in one month
Over 2,200 drug smugglers were arrested while 30 kg of heroin and other narcotics were seized in Punjab in the last one month as part of an ongoing anti-drug drive in the state, a senior official of the Punjab police said on Monday.
Since July 5, police registered a total of 1,730 first information reports (FIRs) of which 145 are related to commercial quantity, inspector general of police (Headquarters) Sukhchain Singh Gill said.
Police also seized cash worth ₹ 48.95 lakh from the smugglers arrested during this period.
In addition to this, police also arrested 99 proclaimed offenders and absconders wanted in drug cases in the last one month, said Gill.
Gill said police recovered 30 kg of heroin, 75 kg of opium, 69 kg of ganja, and 185 quintals of poppy husk, besides seizing 12.56 lakhs tablets, capsules, injections and vials of pharma opioids from across the state.
Police have been carrying out cordon and search operations in drug-affected areas, besides laying ‘nakas’ at vulnerable routes across the state.
As director general of police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav has already given clear instructions to not tolerate any black sheeps in uniform, the IGP said action against six such police personnel, including one deputy superintendent of police, has been taken after they were found indulging in malpractices.
Gill said the weekly performance of all the police districts is being reviewed and the three topmost districts will be selected on the basis of recovery of drugs and drug money, cases registered, arrests of drug smugglers and absconders.
The top three districts will then be rewarded by the chief minister, he said. ENDS
-
High court’s observations over Chadha’s appointment serious: Bajwa
Leader of opposition in Punjab assembly Partap Singh Bajwa on Monday said that the Punjab and Haryana high court has made very serious observations against the appointment of AAP 's Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha's appointment as chairman of the advisory committee of the state. The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday disposed of a plea challenging Chadha's appointment, asking government to decide representation of the petitioner against this move.
-
Kunda MLA’s father objects to Moharram gate in Pratapgarh
Kunda MLA Raghuraj Pratap Singh aka Raja Bhaiya's father Uday Pratap, (89), has objected to a temporary Moharram gate set up in a village in Shekhpur Ashik area of Kunda development block in Pratapagrh. Lawyer of Raja Uday Pratap Singh family Vaibhav said Uday Pratap Singh, who hails from the Bhadri estate of Oudh had expressed his opposition to the gate and wants it to be taken down.
-
Moga police get 10-day remand of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi
The Moga police on Monday got a 10-day remand of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is a 'mastermind' in the killing of singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala, in a December 2021 attempt to murder case. The court of chief judicial magistrate Preeti Sukhija in Malout gave Bishnoi's transit remand to Moga police till August 11 after his four-day custody in Rana Sidhu murder case ended.
-
Third Monday of Shrawan: Lakhs of devotees offer prayers at KV Temple
Lakhs of devotees offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple on the third Monday of the Shrawan month. The administration rolled out a red-carpet welcome for the devotees at the Kashi Vishwanath Dham and several arrangements had been made for them, including potable water facility. Meanwhile, traders of Vishwanath Gali, Varanasi, offered water, which was collected from 12 rivers and three oceans mixed with Nagkesar, to Baba Kashi Vishwanath.
-
HC disposes of plea against Raghav Chadha’s appointment as Punjab’s new advisory panel head
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday disposed of a plea challenging Aam Aadmi Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha's appointment as chairman of state's advisory panel. Chadha, an “outsider not being a part of the state Legislative Assembly”, was being given a minister rank, in violation of the Constitution, Bhatti had argued. Detailed order is awaited. The bench also had questions whether such powers could be delegated.
