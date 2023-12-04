close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab Police head constable, wife killed by relatives in Bathinda

Punjab Police head constable, wife killed by relatives in Bathinda

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 04, 2023 02:29 PM IST

Search on for wife’s brother, uncle and cousin, who attacked the couple with sharp-edged weapons on Sunday

A Punjab Police head constable, Jagmeet Singh, and his wife, Beant Kaur, were murdered by her brother, uncle and cousin at Tungwali village in Bathinda district on Sunday night, police said.

A Punjab Police head constable, Jagmeet Singh, and his wife, Beant Kaur, were murdered by her brother, uncle and cousin at Tungwali village in Bathinda district on Sunday night. (Representational photo)
A Punjab Police head constable, Jagmeet Singh, and his wife, Beant Kaur, were murdered by her brother, uncle and cousin at Tungwali village in Bathinda district on Sunday night. (Representational photo)

The victims were in their mid-20s.

Nathana station house officer Sandeep Singh said the accused have been identified as Beant Kaur’s brother Balkaran Singh, uncle Hansa Singh and cousin Kirpal Singh.

All three are absconding and efforts are on to arrest them.

The couple had solemnised a court marriage four years ago and Jagmeet did not have cordial relations with Beant’s family.

“According to preliminary investigation, Beant was living with her parents. When Jagmeet, who stayed in Bathinda city, went to meet his wife on Sunday, he was attacked by her brother, uncle and cousin. The accused used sharp-edged agricultural implements. Beant intervened to save Jagmeet, but the accused attacked her, too. Both died on the spot,” SHO Sandeep Singh said.

