Punjab: Potash exploration project approved: Barinder Goyal

The project sanctioning committee of the National Mineral Exploration and Development Trust, Ministry of Mines, in the Centre has approved an exploration project titled reconnaissance survey for potash in Choharianwali in Fazilka. Punjab Mines and Geology minister Barinder Kumar Goyal disclosed this on Tuesday. Punjab Mines and Geology minister Barinder Kumar Goyal disclosed this on Tuesday.

Giving details Goyal said that the project will be carried out by mineral exploration and consultancy limited across an area of 48.0 square kilometres with an approved outlay of ₹19 crore and a completion period of 21 months. He said that as per the approved plan, the project will be reviewed after nine months.

Phase-I will involve drilling of six boreholes with a total drilling meterage of 5,700 metres at a grid interval of 3,200 metres. Phase-II will include drilling of nine additional boreholes with a total drilling meterage of 8,550 metres at a grid interval of 1,600 metres in zones identified as potential after the review.

Last month, Goyal flagged the issue of potash exploration in Punjab during Rashtriya Khanij Chintan Shivir at Gandhinagar, Gujarat. He urged the central agencies to accord priority to potash exploration in Punjab. The minister adds that potash holds critical importance for the country as nearly 99% of the requirement is met through imports.