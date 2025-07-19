Search
Punjab: Professors, librarians protest outside CM’s house in Sangrur over quashed recruitment

ByHT Correspondent, Sangrur
Published on: Jul 19, 2025 09:04 am IST

The top court had recently annulled the appointment of 1,091 assistant professors and 67 librarians recruited during the previous Congress government, citing the process as arbitrary and politically motivated

Hundreds of professors and librarians staged a protest outside chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s residence in Sangrur on Saturday, demanding justice after their recruitment was quashed by the Supreme Court recently. The protest, organised under the banner of 1158 Assistant Professor and Librarian Front.

The protest outside chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s house in Sangrur on Friday. (HT)
Protester Jaswinder Kaur, a specially-abled candidate from Jalandhar, who was recruited at a government college in Shahkot blamed the state government for failing to present a proper defence in the court.

“The government didn’t even appoint a competent legal counsel or address the flaws in the process,” she alleged.

The protest was withdrawn after DSP, Sukhdev Singh, assured them of a meeting with chief minister in Chandigarh on July 25.

