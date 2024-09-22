Punjab: Protest against law varsity VC for privacy ‘violation’ during inspection

A massive protest erupted at Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law (RGNUL) in Patiala on Sunday evening after students accused the vice chancellor (VC) of entering their rooms and questioning them about their clothing during inspection of the girls’ hostel. VC Jai Shankar has rubbished the allegations, claiming he went there amid complaints regarding overcrowding. Allegations baseless, didn’t question them on clothing, says VC Jai Shankar . (HT Photo)

Hundreds of students staged a sit-in outside the VC’s residence on the campus. The protesters accused the VC of the privacy violation, terming it unacceptable. Female students alleged that the VC questioned their choice of clothing.

A girl, requesting anonymity, stated, “The VC entered our rooms without our consent and started questioning us for wearing shorts. As per university rules, even parents are not allowed inside the hostel rooms to maintain the privacy and dignity of the students.”

“The university must take swift and strict measures to ensure that students’ privacy is respected and that such violations do not happen again. The well-being and security of the students should be the top priority of any institution,” said the protesting students while demanding VC’s resignation.

VC Jai Shankar has denied the allegations. Speaking to HT, he said that he had visited the girls’ hostel to address the complaints regarding overcrowding due to dual-sharing arrangements. He explained that the university had admitted more female students this year, leading to the space constraints. “I was accompanied by a female student and the hostel superintendent, who is a senior faculty member, during my visit. The students themselves took me to their rooms to show me the issues they have been facing. I visited 20 rooms. The accusations of me questioning their clothing or any other misconduct are completely baseless. I am over 60 years old. These students are just like my granddaughters. I will never misbehave with them,” he said.

He added that he was open to discussions with the protesting students to resolve the matter.