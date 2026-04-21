Punjab realty mess: 1,500 pending plaints reveal RERA’s enforcement gaps

Even as Punjab’s real estate sector has expanded rapidly over the past decade, persistent project delays and weak accountability by private developers continue to inflict financial losses and mental distress on homebuyers. In 2022, the GBP Group in Mohali allegedly fled the country, leaving over 2,500 investors stranded.

Despite clear provisions under the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016, mandating disposal of complaints within six months, more than 1,500 cases, as per data assessed by HT from the official website, have remained pending with the Punjab Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) since 2021, pointing to significant enforcement gaps.

The consequences of weak enforcement are visible in high-profile cases. In 2022, the GBP Group in Mohali allegedly fled the country, leaving over 2,500 investors stranded. The group had 18 ongoing projects, including Camelia in Kharar and GBP Centrum in Zirakpur, both under construction since 2016, with no possession delivered to buyers.

Ashu Kumar, president of the Home Buyers and Investors Welfare Association of GBP, alleged that political patronage often shields errant developers. “Staff shortages, procedural delays, and complex complaint mechanisms further discourage buyers from pursuing their cases,” he said.

The official data reveals that of the 1,953 projects registered in the state, as many as 825 have lapsed—indicating developers failed to complete them despite securing mandatory RERA registration.

Under Section 5 of the Act, project registration can be extended only in cases of force majeure—unforeseeable and unavoidable circumstances—and that too through a formal application and prescribed fee. However, repeated extensions granted by the authority have raised concerns among buyers, who allege that such relaxations dilute accountability.

Region-wise, Mohali accounts for the highest number of registered projects at 540, followed by Ludhiana with 140. A majority, over 95%, of complaints relate to delayed possession, non-payment of interest or penalties, sale of units to multiple buyers, arbitrary demands by developers, and stalled construction.

The RERA framework, implemented in Punjab in September 2017, was introduced to bring transparency, enforce timelines, and protect homebuyers. Complaints are filed under two categories—Form ‘M’ and Form ‘N’. Form ‘M’, submitted under Section 31, is used to seek relief against developers for violations such as delays or project deficiencies and is heard by the authority headed by the chairman and members. Form ‘N’, on the other hand, is filed before the adjudicating officer, typically a retired judicial officer, for compensation and interest claims.

However, despite the legal framework, enforcement remains patchy. Builder-buyer agreements often continue to carry one-sided clauses, penalising buyers heavily for payment delays while offering limited compensation for project delays by developers.

Advocate Mohammed Sartaj Khan, vice president of the RERA bar association, Punjab, said the law clearly supports faster dispute resolution and even provides scope for structured mediation.

“The Act envisages a consumer-friendly mechanism, but in the absence of a dedicated mediation forum, disputes continue to clog the system,” he said.

Citing Section 32(G) and the Supreme Court’s emphasis on mediation, he stressed the urgent need for a formal conciliation framework. “A structured mediation system can reduce pendency, lower litigation costs, and ensure quicker, settlement-driven outcomes,” he added.

Punjab RERA chairman Rakesh Kumar Goyal declined to comment on the issue.

Experts have called for strengthening RERA’s enforcement powers, digitising complaint systems, and mandating public disclosure of complaint data. They also urge homebuyers to stay organised, use RTI provisions, and actively engage with the media. While safeguards such as Section 12—holding promoters accountable for claims made in advertisements—and a five-year defect liability clause exist on paper, their effective implementation remains the key challenge.